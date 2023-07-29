VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $63.72 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is currently -44.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

