VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSA opened at $63.72 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is currently -44.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
