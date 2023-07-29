Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,600 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

VIRI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.