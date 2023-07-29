Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

