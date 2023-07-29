Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VOXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 34.4% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 24.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the first quarter worth $6,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
Vox Royalty Price Performance
Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.
Vox Royalty Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
