W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $35.00 – $36.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $35.00-$36.75 EPS.

NYSE GWW opened at $731.37 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $721.50.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

