Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

