WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Achieves $182.36 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. WAX has a market capitalization of $182.36 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,022,127,161 coins and its circulating supply is 3,332,880,124 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,021,947,389.9853854 with 3,332,700,355.9731836 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05510932 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $11,956,567.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.