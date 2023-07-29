Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.12.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,423,015.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at $15,552,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

