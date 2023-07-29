Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 6,011 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after buying an additional 1,323,892 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,428,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,930,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 547,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 440,512 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 198,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

