Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.22. 4,219,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average is $417.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

