Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 592,045 shares trading hands.

Westmount Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.31.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

