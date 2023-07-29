Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 2,835 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $203.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

