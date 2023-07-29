Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 88,560 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,560 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

CubeSmart Stock Performance

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. 726,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,450. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.45%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

