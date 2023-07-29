Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 96,682 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,682 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

