Westpac Banking Corp Buys 15,231 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.90. The stock had a trading volume of 686,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,302. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.