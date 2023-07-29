Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 71.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. 1,004,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average of $146.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

