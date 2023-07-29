Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in F5 by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in F5 by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.