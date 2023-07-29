Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of LKQ worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.3 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,565. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

