Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $7.63 on Friday, reaching $122.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,270,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $136.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.