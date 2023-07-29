Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

HON opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.69 and its 200 day moving average is $196.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

