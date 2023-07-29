Westpac Banking Corp Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $19.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $721.26. 1,849,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $724.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

