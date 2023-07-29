Westpac Banking Corp Has $8 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

