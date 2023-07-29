Westpac Banking Corp Invests $17.79 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 404,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Down 0.3 %

BN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.