Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.97. 806,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,197. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.20 and a 200 day moving average of $378.46.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

