Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.