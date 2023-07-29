Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 194,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

