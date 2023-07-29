Westpac Banking Corp Sells 28,515 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,515 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in AES by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

