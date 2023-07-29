Westpac Banking Corp Sells 56,738 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,738 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $78.37 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

