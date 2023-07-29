Westpac Banking Corp Sells 577 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,614,735,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 2,934,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

