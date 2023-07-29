Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

