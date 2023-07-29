Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Down 0.1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.74). Approximately 186,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 398,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.10 ($1.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,049.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood sold 104,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65), for a total value of £135,072.03 ($173,191.47). In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 68,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £94,157.36 ($120,730.04). Also, insider David Wood sold 104,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £135,072.03 ($173,191.47). Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

