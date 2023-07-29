WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 2.6 %

WYY stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

