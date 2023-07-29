Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to $15.40-$17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $209.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $197.30 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

