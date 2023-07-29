Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $10.90 billion and approximately $1,649.11 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,014,721,873 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,337,295 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

