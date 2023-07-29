Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,048 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

