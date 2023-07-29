Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

BlackRock stock opened at $738.34 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $698.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.33. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

