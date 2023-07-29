Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO opened at $419.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.27. The company has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

