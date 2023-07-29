Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
VOO opened at $419.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.27. The company has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.