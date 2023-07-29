ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 333,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 298,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 176,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,202,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 203,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

