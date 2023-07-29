ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.
ZTE Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.
