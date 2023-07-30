1,105 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,005,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.29. 124,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,332. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.