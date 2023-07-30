119,447 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 371,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 194,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

VGK traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 2,402,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

