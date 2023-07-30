1,235 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after buying an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after buying an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. 6,766,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701,584. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $523.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

