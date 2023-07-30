1,286 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,141,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 99.5% during the first quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,064. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MP. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

