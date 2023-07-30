166,012 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,898,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 578,585 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $5,663,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:YOU traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,285. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

