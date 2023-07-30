20,987 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 482,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,940,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 376,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,700. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

