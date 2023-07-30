2,565 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,565 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $9.60 on Friday, reaching $208.40. 11,362,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.04.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

