2,748 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.13. 107,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,695. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

