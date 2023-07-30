36,652 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $271.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

