3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.88. 2,910,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,351. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.