4,944 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,191,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886,034. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

